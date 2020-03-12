coronavirus

San Jose Mineta International Airport Will Not Close, Officials Say

By Bay City News

Getty Images

SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 1: The American Airlines ticket counter at San Jose International Airport is shown empty April 1, 2003 after a SARS scare on a plane that carried passengers on American Airlines flight 128 from Tokyo to San Jose, California. The plane was briefly quarantined at the airport after arriving from Tokyo and five passengers were removed after they had complained of symptoms like those of the SARS illness. It was later reported that they did not have the mysterious virus. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Officials with Mineta San Jose International Airport have no intention to close the airport following the announcement that three Transportation Security Administration officers tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson for the airport said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Scott Wintner made the statement late Wednesday ahead of a news briefing Thursday at the airport about the agents who tested positive.

Speakers at the briefing will include San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, San Jose city manager Dave Sykes and Judy Ross, assistant director of aviation at the airport. Rachel Davis with Liccardo's office was unable to provide a comment Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday, South Bay elected leaders called on the TSA to release more information about the three officers.

The TSA in a written statement Tuesday night had said that the "officers are receiving medical care and all TSA employees they have come into contact with over the past 14 days are quarantined at home."

The statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with members of the public, prompting the call for more information by leaders that included U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, Zoe Lofgren, Ro Khanna, and Jimmy Panetta, as well as Santa Clara County board president Cindy Chavez and Liccardo.

"We urge the TSA to immediately provide the public with information about the three employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, beginning with the operational posts held by the employees," the group said in a statement.

"If these employees were not in direct contact with travelers, we seek to reassure consumers. However, if the employees were posted at security checkpoints and had direct contact with travelers, we believe more information about posting locations and shift times should be made available to the public," the statement said.

The airport is following the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's guidances for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 and remains open.

"While we understand SCCPHD assesses the risk to be low of contracting COVID-19 through brief interactions, we also know the CDC is recommending a six-foot separation from infected persons," the politicians said.

"As such, we want to make sure that recent travelers through SJC know their potential risk of exposure and follow guidance by medical professionals to monitor their health and call a healthcare facility if they begin to exhibit symptoms," they said.

coronavirusSan Jose Mineta International Airport
