San Jose police seek help finding missing at-risk teen

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk teen who was last seen Tuesday evening.

Bryan Ramirez, 16, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. leaving a home in the 200 block of Laurel Grove Lane in San Jose, police said.

Bryan is considered at-risk because he has a significant mental delay, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone finds Bryan, they should call 911, police said.

