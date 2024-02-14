San Jose police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Manuel "Angel" Gonzalez was last seen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Santa Clara and First streets exiting a VTA bus, police said Wednesday morning.

Manuel is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 105 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair with a ponytail, police said.

Manuel was last seen wearing a black Thrasher sweatshirt, black sweatpants, red and black Champion shoes, a black face mask and carrying a gray backpack, according to police.

Anyone who sees Manuel should call 911.