Popular San Jose mobile bakery gets new van

A popular mobile bakery is bouncing back after its van was stolen.

The owners of Zeledon's Bakery On Wheels started a GoFundMe and raised $18,000 to buy a new set of wheels.

They hope to be back in San Jose selling their sweet treats on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the van was stolen from a mechanic's shop in Los Banos. The thief then rolled it into a canal near Merced.

So far, no arrests have been made.