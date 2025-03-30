San Jose

Officials investigate deadly San Jose mobile home fire

By Bay City News

One person has died after a mobile home in San Jose was engulfed in flames Saturday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The department said that at around 9:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a mobile home that had caught on fire in the 1300 block of Oakland Road at South Bay Mobile Home Park in San Jose.

The fire was extinguished at 9:50 p.m., and firefighters discovered one person deceased. Another person in the home was accounted for.

The fire did not spread to surrounding mobile homes, which have all been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

