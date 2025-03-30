Officials investigate deadly San Jose mobile home fire

One person has died after a mobile home in San Jose was engulfed in flames Saturday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The department said that at around 9:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a mobile home that had caught on fire in the 1300 block of Oakland Road at South Bay Mobile Home Park in San Jose.

The fire was extinguished at 9:50 p.m., and firefighters discovered one person deceased. Another person in the home was accounted for.

The fire did not spread to surrounding mobile homes, which have all been evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a full first alarm assignment for a fully involved mobile home on the 1300 block of Oakland Rd. No extension to adjacent units, which have all been evacuated. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 9:24pm pic.twitter.com/1p3cUjHRQw — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 30, 2025