South Bay Mother Worries for Daughter Serving in Middle East

Troops remain on high alert in the Middle East after Iran launched at least a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing United States troops.

A South Bay mother, like many family members of troops overseas, is hoping and praying her daughter is OK.

Carmen Sanchez, an immigrant from Mexico, knows her daughter signed up for this. The mother carries an image of her daughter, Karla Sanchez, everywhere. Karla Sanchez is an airman in an area that could come under attack at any moment. She joined the Air Force soon after high school in Hollister.

Carmen Sanchez said her daughter has been in the Middle East for six months. Images over the last week coming from the region are haunting the mother. Carmen Sanchez also said she has a constant fear of a knock on the door to deliver terrible news.

The family has received an outpouring of support from their Hollister neighbors, including the local veterans of foreign wars.

But while she is worried, Carmen Sanchez said she is proud of her daughter, who chose to serve the country.