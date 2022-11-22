San Jose Music Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Children

A teacher accused of sexual account and annoying or molesting a child was arrested in Morgan Hill Monday, authorities confirmed.

Israel Santiago faces multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under age 12. He was a teacher at the Adelante Dual Language Academy in San Jose.

#BREAKING:

San Jose school music teacher arrested, accused of sexually assaulting “at least” 10 students in the band/music room at a @AlumRockUnion school.

Police looking for more possible victims.

Israel Santiago has been booked into county jail. #developing pic.twitter.com/eU3Cw9abpI — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) November 22, 2022

The San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Exploitation Detail began an investigation into Santiago after several students said the teacher touched them inappropriately.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to the investigation, the assaults took place in the school's music and band room. Authorities believe there could be more victims.

Santiago was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Gutierrez #3624 of the San Jose PD's ICAC/CED Unit at 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3624@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 537-1381.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.