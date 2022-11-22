San Jose

San Jose Music Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Children

The man was a teacher at the Adelante Dual Language Academy in San Jose

By Damian Trujillo

San Jose police logo.
NBC Bay Area

A teacher accused of sexual account and annoying or molesting a child was arrested in Morgan Hill Monday, authorities confirmed.

Israel Santiago faces multiple counts of sexual assault and annoying or molesting a child under age 12. He was a teacher at the Adelante Dual Language Academy in San Jose.

The San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Exploitation Detail began an investigation into Santiago after several students said the teacher touched them inappropriately.

According to the investigation, the assaults took place in the school's music and band room. Authorities believe there could be more victims.

Santiago was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 or Detective Gutierrez #3624 of the San Jose PD's ICAC/CED Unit at 3657@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3624@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 537-1381.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
