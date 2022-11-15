Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks.

Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.

"I woke up the next morning to go to school and the car was not here," Wendy Hernandez said. "I was just freaking out."

A map from crimemapping.com, which San Jose police link to, shows 37 cars were stolen in Roosevelt Park and surrounding neighborhoods in the past few weeks .

NBC Bay Area reached out to police to see if they are seeing a spike in car thefts, but they said they couldn't provide that answer. Police did say they respond to approximately 10,000 stolen vehicle reports a year, an average of 28 a day.

"The number of auto thefts is just alarming," said Jeff Levine, vice president of the Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association.

Levine is concerned the thefts may be part of an organized ring because surveillance video shows people on bikes or cars apparently casing vehicles.

"That's my concern that one crime leads to another and piles up," Levine said.

Hernandez said she reported the crime to police and is hoping she can get her family's SUV back as soon as possible because they're struggling without transportation.

"I haven't been able to go to school yesterday or today because of what happened," she said.