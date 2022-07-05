San Jose

San Jose Officials to Break Ground on Newbury Park

The park's design will include a turf area for open space use, a play area for children ages 5 to 12, benches, picnic tables and landscaping

By Bay City News

San Jose city leaders will be on hand Tuesday to break ground on Newbury Park, a site within the mixed-use residential area that will boost the recreational needs of the neighborhood, officials said.

The development is located on the northeast corner of North King Road and Dobbin Drive in an area that was formerly industrial but is transitioning to high-density residential.

Much community input went into the parks design, the city said, and it will include a turf area for open space use, a play area for children ages 5 to 12, benches, picnic tables and landscaping.

At the ground breaking will be District 3 Councilmember Raul Peralez; Neil Rufino, assistant director of parks, recreation and neighborhood services; and Matt Cano, director of public works.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The event takes place at 1700 Newbury Road from 11 a.m. to Noon.

This article tagged under:

San JoseNewbury Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us