South Bay nonprofit draws parallel between biblical story and homelessness

San Jose nonprofit Amigos de Guadalupe drew the parallel between the biblical story of Mary and Joseph Monday night and an issue heavily impacting the city -- the housing crisis.

La Posada commemorates Joseph and Mary's search for a place to stay before giving birth to Jesus. In the group's annual community Posada event Monday, more than 100 people were at ACE Empower Academy in east San Jose to receive gifts for their kids and also hear the stories of people who were once unhoused in the South Bay.

That included Yenny Cadena, who arrived in San Jose from Venezuela just three months ago.

She said she was living on the street with her kids, when she then connected with Amigos de Guadalupe who provided a hotel room for her and her kids.

Laura Delgado, the director of unhoused programs with Amigos de Guadalupe, said they have three hotels that have been converted into family shelters in addition to tiny homes where they house 25 families.

But it's not enough. Monday night's event highlighting a religious Christmas story was also meant to bring attention to an ongoing crisis.

"How many times our families go door to door, agency to agency, looking for shelter for someone to open up that door and welcome them in?" Delgado said, adding that she doesn't feel like there are enough resources to help every family coming through their doors.

She said they've seen a significant uptick in people seeking assistance -- both locally and those who have recently arrived from another country.

"We're seeing hundreds of families come through our doors every single day," she said. "I hope the community will remember that it is not a one-time need. This is a need that is ongoing 365 days of the year."

As part of the event Monday, the nonprofit also gave out toys to kids. For Cadena, the holiday season comes with a little bit of sadness. She's not with her mom or siblings, but she said the event filled her with joy and gratitude.

"You have to move forward," Cadena said.