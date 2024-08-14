San Jose police officer charged in series of domestic violence incidents

A San Jose police officer is facing multiple felony domestic violence charges after he fired a gun inside his home and assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, according to a Santa Clara County District Attorney's office release Wednesday.

Officer Timothy Hackney of Morgan Hill has been charged with shooting his duty weapon inside his home, false imprisonment and a series of assaults on his girlfriend, the DA said.

During a string of violent incidents that began more than a year ago, Hackney, 31, threw his girlfriend into a bedroom and would not let her leave, forcibly covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream and slapped a phone out of her hand so she couldn’t call 911, the DA's office said.

During one incident inside his home, he fired his duty weapon at the ceiling, and Morgan Hill police later found a hole in the roof consistent with a gunshot, the DA said.

The most recent incident occurred on June 7, the DA said.

Hackney was arraigned Tuesday on both felony and misdemeanor charges at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill. He was released under unspecified conditions, the DA's office said. They did not say whether or not he entered a plea.

Hackney faces jail time if convicted.

"Domestic violence is a terrible, destructive crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable – badge or no badge," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

Hackney has been served a gun violence restraining order and is on administrative leave, the DA said.