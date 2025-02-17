San Jose officers hurt in brawl near San Pedro Square

Multiple San Jose police officers were hurt early Sunday morning when they tried to break up a brawl near San Pedro Square, according to the police department.

At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a fight broke out in the area of Santa Clara and San Pedro streets in downtown San Jose, police said. Officers on scene described it as a large fight involving multiple suspects.

When the police approached, the suspects involved in the fight tried to leave, and when the officers tried to take one suspect into custody several others attacked the officers, police said.

The officers called for assistance when another fight began, and once additional officers arrived, all the suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Officers received minor injuries, police said, but it was unclear how many were hurt.