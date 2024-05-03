2 San Jose police officers shot, injured after gunbattle with suspect

Two San Jose police officers were injured following a shootout Thursday night in the city's Santa Teresa neighborhood.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that around 10:30 p.m., officers were investigating a disturbance in the 6100 block of San Ignacio Avenue when they made contact with an armed man who allegedly shot at them and hit two officers.

They returned fire and took the suspect into custody after, police said.

Both officers were transported to local hospitals. The suspect was also injured and was sent to a hospital, SJPD said.

One officer was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, and the other had moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital, police said.

The suspect also had life-threatening injuriesand was in critical condition.

San Ignacio Avenue is closed from Bernal Road to Great Oaks Boulevard. Westbound Bernal Road is also shut down from Monterey Road to San Ignacio Avenue. The public is advised to avoid the affected roadways.

San Jose police said they are investigating the shooting.