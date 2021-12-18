San Jose Opens Overnight Warming Center for Homeless During Winter, Freezing Conditions

In its effort to help the homeless find shelter -- and warmth -- during the winter months, the city of San Jose's Department of Housing is opening two warming centers to provide for basic needs assistance.

One center -- at the Evergreen Branch Library -- opens at 8 p.m. Friday. It will remain in operation from Friday to April 30 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. The library is located at 2635 Aborn Rd., San Jose.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A second warming center -- at the Leininger Community Center -- will open Monday, Dec. 20. It will also remain open until April 30, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The community center is located at 1300 Senter Rd., San Jose.

Homeless individuals may call (408) 510-7600 or email outreach@homefirstscc.org for referrals to the overnight warming locations, or OWLs, according to Jeff Scott, spokesperson for the city's Department of Housing.

For the warming center at the Evergreen Branch Library, drop-in participation is available from Friday evening through Sunday only. After Sunday, only referrals will be considered.

The warming centers will be operated by HomeFirst.

Individuals who do not have referrals to the OWLs may call Santa Clara County's shelter hotline at (408) 385-2400 for assistance in finding shelters.

Anyone interested in learning more about the OWL program may contact City Hall at (408) 975-2695 or OWL@sanjoseca.gov.