San Jose Opens Parks, Plazas for Businesses to Operate Outdoors During Pandemic

In an effort to help businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, San Jose is now opening public parks and plazas to some businesses.

The San Jose City Council approved allowing hair salons, restaurants and fitness studios to operate in some of the city's public outdoor spaces -- and that’s not all .

“We’re waiving all fees and applications for doing it because we really want our businesses to stay open and survive,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The first parking lot that will be available for businesses to stake a claim will be in Willow Glen. Any business within a quarter-mile of the area will be eligible for a spot on a first come first serve basis.

City plazas where businesses may set up include Fountain Valley, Hammer Theater Plaza and the Circle of Palms

For some, like Valeria Camacho who owns a hair salon in San Jose, the fee waivers and outside options are not enough because even if she moves outside, she still wouldn't be able to color or blow dry her clients hair which is the bulk of her business.

For her, their goal remains getting back to business, inside.

