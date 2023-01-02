San Jose

Man Hit, Killed by Pickup in San Jose is City's 32nd Pedestrian Death in 2022

By Bay City News

A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday.

The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Cristian Camarillo.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with responding police officers. Camarillo said in a statement that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were a foctor in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation. It marked the 63rd fatal traffic collision of 2022 in San Jose, and the 32nd death of a pedestrian for the year.

