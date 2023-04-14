San Jose

Pedestrian Hurt in March San Jose Hit-and-Run Dies Weeks Later

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in dowtown San Jose last month has died weeks after the collision, police said Friday.

The unidentified victim who was struck and injured March 22 died Thursday, police said. It was the seventh death on San Jose streets this year and the fifth involving a pedestrian.

At about 6:30 p.m. on the day of the crash, officers responded to the area of East Santa Clara and South 10th streets to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash, police said.

The investigation found a 1999 silver Toyota sedan believed to be driven by a man was traveling eastbound on East Santa Clara when it ran a red light and hit a man walking in a crosswalk, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver fled the scene, but the car was discovered a short time later as a reported stolen vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead Thursday.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notofication of family.

Local

Santa Clara 25 mins ago

Santa Clara Councilman Charged for Allegedly Lying to Civil Grand Jury

Warriors 45 mins ago

NBA Playoff Overview: Warriors Seek 5th Title in 9 Years

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective Malvido of SJPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Anonymous tips may be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us