Pedestrian Hurt in March San Jose Hit-and-Run Dies Weeks Later

A man struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in dowtown San Jose last month has died weeks after the collision, police said Friday.

The unidentified victim who was struck and injured March 22 died Thursday, police said. It was the seventh death on San Jose streets this year and the fifth involving a pedestrian.

At about 6:30 p.m. on the day of the crash, officers responded to the area of East Santa Clara and South 10th streets to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash, police said.

The investigation found a 1999 silver Toyota sedan believed to be driven by a man was traveling eastbound on East Santa Clara when it ran a red light and hit a man walking in a crosswalk, police said.

The driver fled the scene, but the car was discovered a short time later as a reported stolen vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead Thursday.

The victim's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notofication of family.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Detective Malvido of SJPD's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. Anonymous tips may be submitted by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.