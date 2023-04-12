San Jose Police Arrest 22 Sexual Assault Suspects in March Sweep

San Jose police arrested 22 suspects in a sexual assault warrant sweep in March, the police department announced Wednesday.

Of the 22 arrests, 18 were part of a coordinated effort with SJPD Special Operations and the Bureau of Investigations, police said. Three of these arrests were made outside of San Jose.

The charges range from misdemeanor sexual assault to felony cases of sexual assault of a minor and rape, police said. The crimes were committed from as far back as 2012 to as recent as February 2023.

The following San Jose residents were arrested: Juan Avila, 41; Henry Avilez Castillo, 34; Deseri Barron, 42; Christopher Bifano, 45; Vu Tin Do, 31; Hung Duc Hong, 58; Robert Kim, 36; Kenyon McWilliams, 57; David Napan, 41; Pedro Plancarte, 53; Oscar Ramos 36; Raudel Rosales-Sandoval, 54; Fidel Torres Reyes, 49; Imran Ullah, 26; Norberto Velarde-Rios, 44; David Velasco, 40; Marcos Villareal, 41; Antonio Zacariz, 73; and Adolfo Orozco Rosales, 39.

Others arrested were Austin Flores, 25, of Morgan Hill; Amir Najafi, 45, of Arizona; and Paul Clayton Orr, 38, of San Diego.

There could be additional victims, police said, and mug shots of the suspects can be found on the SJPD's official website.

"I would like to thank all the San José Police Department members involved in this operation for their amazing work to bring these individuals into custody and helping bring the first steps towards healing for the survivors of these terrible crimes,” police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement.

Anyone with information about any of the cases should contact SJPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102. Anonymous tips can be made using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.