Police Arrest ‘Sextortion' Suspect Linked to San Jose Teen's Suicide

San Jose police arrested a man linked to the sextortion suicide death of a San Jose teen in February 2022.

Jonathan Kassi, 25, of Reseda, California, was taken into custody by Los Angeles police Thursday in Van Nuys. Custody then was transferred to SJPD detectives, who brought Kassi to San Jose and booked him into Santa Clara County jail on charges of extortion and attempted disorderly conduct.

Kassi's arrest is in connection with the suicide death of 17-year-old San Jose resident Ryan Last, who became the victim of sextortion after Kassi, posing as a teen girl, allegedly persuaded Ryan to post a racy photo online, police said.

Ryan was just days away from his 18th birthday and weeks from graduating from Ann Sobrato High School at the time of his death.

The San Jose Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said Kassi is connected to a larger West African financial sextortion scheme. He has sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames "emillysmith" and "kassijonathan" on various social media applications, according to police.

Detectives believe there could be more victims based on Kassi's criminal pattern and use of social media to target minors, police said.

Ryan's mother Pauline Stuart has been working with police from day one, determined to get the message out to parents and teens about the dangers of posting photos and personal information online and especially about the criminal element lurking on many social media platforms.

Anyone with information about the case or other cases involving Kassi should contact Sgt. Sean Pierce of the San José Police Department’s ICAC Unit at 408-537-1397 or email 3415@sanjoseca.gov. Tips may be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, there is help. You can call or text 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). The Trevor Project specializes in LGBTQ+ people under 25 which you can call at 1-866-488-7386 or text ‘START’ to 678-678.