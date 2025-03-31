San Jose police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

Police said Monday they've arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man over the weekend at a San Jose home.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Locust Street. Firefighters attempted live-saving measures but the man died at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but detectives learned that the suspect and victim knew each other, police said.

After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, police located the suspect and took him into custody early Sunday morning at a home in South San Jose. The suspect, whose name wasn't released, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The death is the city's fifth homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934, or Detective Jize #4324 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.