San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in String of Armed Robberies

San Jose police on Wednesday said they arrested the suspect in a series of armed robberies that spanned the cities of San Jose and Santa Clara over the past two months.

Brian Valverde, 22, of San Jose was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of robbery, grand theft, assault with a deadly weapon and narcotics sales, police said.

The first reported incident occurred Dec. 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive, where a victim said the suspect intentionally rear-ended her, stole her personal property, and threatened to shoot her if she followed him, police said.

Detectives later determined Valverde was the primary suspect.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further investigation, including the use of license plate readers, revealed Valverde was responsible for a string of robberies across San Jose and Santa Clara, police said.

Here's a timeline of incidents, according to SJPD:

Jan. 5, a strong-armed purse snatch robbery occurred in the parking lot of Bay 101 Casino in San Jose.

Jan. 22, an armed robbery with a firearm occurred in the 3000 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard in Santa Clara.

Jan. 23, an assault with a deadly weapon occurred at Matrix Casino in San Jose.

Jan. 28, a robbery and vandalism occurred in the area of Monterey and Senter roads in San Jose.

Jan. 28, a robbery and vandalism occurred in the 1900 block of The Alameda in San Jose.

In the latter two incidents, victims told police the suspect intentionally rear-ended them and stole their personal property.

Anyone with information about any of the cases or similar cases should contact Detective Van Brande of SJPD's Robbery Unit via email: 4542@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-4166. Submit tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.