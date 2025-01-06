San Jose police bust pair, seize large caches of drugs, guns, ammo

San Jose police last week teamed with authorities in Stockton to arrest a pair of alleged drug dealers and seize large caches of illegal drugs, guns and ammunition.

Justin Dixon, 37, and Jade Linhthasack, 26, both of Stockton, were arrested Jan. 2 in Stockton and booked into San Joaquin County Main Jail, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The bust originated on Dec. 3 when San Jose police intercepted a fentanyl sale and officers with SJPD's Street Crimes Unit identified Dixon as the alleged supplier, police said. Dixon was traveling from his Stockton home to San Jose and San Francisco to sell fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.

"This is obviously someone who lives cities away from San Jose but has been connected to both the city of San Jose as well as San Francisco, so we don't know how many other cities are involved," San Jose police spokesperson Stacie Shih said. "We do urge people to come forward to our detectives if they have potential information."

San Jose PD Justin Dixon (left) and Jade Linhthasack

Linhthasack had been buying guns for Dixon, who is a prohibited from owning firearms, police said.

In a search of the pair's Stockton home, police seized 13 guns, including some ghost guns; about 5,000 rounds of ammunition; large amounts of illegal narcotics, including cocaine, oxycodone, promethazine, cannabis and other illegal prescription medications; and thousands of dollars worth of designer jewelry, clothing and accessories.

"The seizure that we made at the residence in Stockton that was associated to the suspect was immense," Shih said.

Dixon was booked on suspicion of possession of illegal firearms and narcotics sales, and Linhthasack was booked on charges related to illegal firearms, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Officer Montgomery of the SJPD Street Crimes Unit at 4689@sanjoseca.gov. Submit crime tips by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.