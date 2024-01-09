San Jose police chief to retire in March, transition to new role with DA's office

San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata plans to retire in March and take on a new role with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Mata, who has been with the police department for 28 years and served as the chief since 2021, is set to become the investigations bureau chief for the district attorney’s office in April, according to the police department.

Mata released the following statement:

This decision was not easy, but after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to embark on a new role with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. I am incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received throughout my career. It is the collaboration with the residents, community leaders, City Administration, Mayor and Council, and countless Department members who made being Chief of Police possible.

Our success has been a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and professionalism shown by every member of this department, every day. I have full faith and confidence that the unparalleled commitment to this community and the high standards that have made SJPD the leader in our profession will continue. I am forever grateful for the memories and friendships I made within the organization and in the community.

It is essential that the great work San José officers do is supported by successful investigations and prosecutions at the District Attorney's office. Like me, our District Attorney believes in providing the highest level of service to our community and I look forward to continuing to do that in a new capacity just across the street.