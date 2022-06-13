San Jose Police Discusses Details on Weekend Crime

San Jose Police Department officials will provide an update Monday on several crimes that took place over the weekend.

Officers responded to various situations Saturday and Sunday including a domestic dispute that left three people dead on the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle.

This specific shooting resulted in San Jose's 15th and 16th homicides of 2022.

In addition, a 15-year-old girl is in intensive care after a pellet gun attack in the city. It happened as she was walking near Valley Fair Mall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrested a Chicago man in connection with the March fatal shooting of an Antioch man near San Jose State University.

Police will provide an update at 11 a.m. and you can watch the live press conference on the video player above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.