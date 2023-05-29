San Jose Police Release Video of Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver That Left Bicyclist Injured

San Jose police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a bicyclist with major injuries in March of this year.

Video shows a car that fled the scene when a woman riding a bike was struck from behind and dragged over 400 feet.

The incident happened on March 18 just before 1 a.m. on Park Avenue, west of Barack Obama Boulevard.

Police believe the suspect vehicle continued driving, made a southbound turn onto McEvoy Street and was last seen traveling westbound on San Carlos Street.

The suspect vehicle was described as a small black SUV or crossover sedan

The victim had major injuries and was taken to the hospital

Elizabeth Posada used to walk to work for three years and said she didn't feel safe after seeing a lot of drivers run red lights.

Another woman, who didn't want to be identified, said that's why she tries to avoid walking.

“You know I tell my family and my children to look both ways, follow the guidelines, but what use is it if we follow the rules and drivers don’t?” she said.

Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers says you may be eligible for a reward if any information you give, leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 408–947-7807.