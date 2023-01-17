San Jose Police ID Suspect in New Year's Day Fatal Shooting

San Jose police on Tuesday identified the suspect in a New Year's Day fatal shooting, the city's first homicide of 2023, the police department said.

Henry Livingston, 58, of San Jose was arrested Jan. 10, a day after the victim succumbed to his injuries, police said. Livingston remains in custody on suspicion of homicide.

At about 6:10 p.m. Jan. 1, officers responded to the 400 block of West San Carlos Street on a report of a person shot, police said. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Jan. 9, police said.

The victim's identity will be released after the coroner's office notifies next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Ramirez of the SJPD's Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-5283. Anonymous tips can sent via P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.