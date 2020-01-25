San Jose Police Investigate City’s 3rd Homicide of 2020

Police in San Jose are searching for suspects after a female was found dead inside a home early Saturday morning, marking the city's third homicide of 2020.

Officers were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the body of the victim inside a residences in the 2000 block of Mondigo Avenue, authorities confirmed.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-5283. To remain anonymous, anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.