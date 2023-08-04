San Jose police investigate death of man allegedly assaulted by housemate

San Jose police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted by his housemate in October last year.

The San Jose Police Department said in a news release Thursday that on October 22, 2022, officers were alerted to a felony assault in the 3000 block of Florence Avenue. A man allegedly hit his housemate's face several times with closed fists and then fled.

Due to the alleged assault, the victim suffered facial swelling, but he refused medical treatment, police said.

Hours after officers documented the incident, collected evidence and searched for the suspect, a second housemate found the victim lying on the floor of his bedroom. According to San Jose police, he collapsed and hit his head on the his bed frame's edge.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. However, due to the life-threatening injuries he sustained, he passed away a week after.

Police said investigators were able to collect enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant against the suspect.

The following month, the 29-year-old suspect, identified as David Gregg of San Jose, was arrested by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office deputies in San Jose. He was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of various offenses, including initial felony assault.

Last week, San Jose detectives learned the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death as homicide, the police department said.

Those with relevant information are urged to reach out to the San Jose Police Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283 or send a message to 4104@sanjoseca.gov. The investigation is ongoing.