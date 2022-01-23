San Jose Police Investigate Pedestrian Death

San Jose Police on Sunday afternoon said a man struck and killed by a vehicle near North Jackson Avenue and Mather Drive was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV that had a green light.

Police said a 2001 Toyota SUV was southbound on North Jackson Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing North Jackson Avenue eastbound outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Per witness statements, police said, the Toyota had a green traffic signal at the intersection.

The driver of the Toyota initially left the scene and drove a short distance away. He phoned 9-1-1 to report the collision and returned to cooperate with the investigation.

Nine people have been killed in traffic incidents in San Jose so far this year; six of them were pedestrians.

The deceased's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.