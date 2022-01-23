San Jose

San Jose Police Investigate Pedestrian Death

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police on Sunday afternoon said a man struck and killed by a vehicle near North Jackson Avenue and Mather Drive was walking outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by an SUV that had a green light.

Police said a 2001 Toyota SUV was southbound on North Jackson Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing North Jackson Avenue eastbound outside of any marked crosswalk. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Per witness statements, police said, the Toyota had a green traffic signal at the intersection.

San Jose 17 hours ago

San Jose Police Investigate Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

San Jose Jan 21

San Jose Police Identify Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shot by Officers

The driver of the Toyota initially left the scene and drove a short distance away. He phoned 9-1-1 to report the collision and returned to cooperate with the investigation.

Nine people have been killed in traffic incidents in San Jose so far this year; six of them were pedestrians.

The deceased's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us