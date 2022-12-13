San Jose Takes Step to Expand Police Oversight

San Jose's City Council says it’s time for complete transparency.

It just gave the green light to start the groundwork for a test run that would transfer the police department’s public misconduct investigations, to the city’s independent police auditor’s office.

This move allows the city to look into, and create, an investigative team within the city’s IPA office to probe police misconduct complaints, independently.

Right now, the police department investigates its own complaints.

It’s important to note this is a trial period and is expected to last a few years.

Those for it say it’s time, while the police union says it’s an overreach.

NBC Bay Area’s Audrey Asistio has the full story in the video player above.