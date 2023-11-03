SJPD officer investigated over alleged racist texts

A San Jose police officer has been abruptly dismissed after an internal investigation revealed he had been sending inappropriate text messages that displayed racial bias, the department said Friday.

The officer, identified as Mark McNamara, is a 6-year veteran cop, but no longer a San Jose police officer.

He was involved in a police shooting at the La Victoria restaurant in 2022.

Police Chief Anthony Mata said that when an internal affairs investigation turned up the racially biased texts, he decided to take swift action.

“I don’t know if they were on duty or not, but these messages are very concerning, these messages contain statements and words that are racially biased. They’re ugly, disgusting, something we don’t tolerate here at the San Jose Police Department. Again, these messages are horrible,” he said.

The texts were sent to a former and a current police officer.

The current officer is on administrative leave while the department determines his involvement.