Man accused of shooting San Jose police officer set to be arraigned

A San Jose man accused of shooting and wounding a city police officer earlier this week is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.

Gabriel Mario Carreras, 44, faces a number of charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, in connection with Wednesday's shooting near downtown, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, police were notified of a family disturbance in the area of Auzerais Avenue and Race street. A pregnant woman reported that she was being attacked by her drunk husband, the district attorney's office said.

Two officers responded to the scene. When one of them announced their presence, Carreras allegedly came out of a balcony door and opened fire, striking one of the officers in her abdomen below her bulletproof vest, according to the district attorney's office.

The bullet damaged the officer's intestine, colon, liver, gallbladder and spine, the district attorney's office said. As of Friday, the officer remained in critical condition.

Other officers arrived and surrounded the home. They reported hearing at least two additional gunshots before the woman managed to escape, the district attorney's office said.

The woman told authorities that Carreras tried to punch her stomach and blamed the shooting on her, according to the district attorney's office.

Carreras barricaded himself for four hours before eventually being arrested. He is a felon and does not have a legal right to possess a firearm, the district attorney's office said. The gun he used was unregistered.

"There are too many guns in too many dangerous people’s hands," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Too many people are getting shot, including police officers. Today, an officer lies badly wounded in the hospital for trying to save a pregnant woman. As we give our sincerest thanks to her and her heroic partner, we are determined to make sure this suspect will never see a gun or freedom again."

If he's convicted, Carreras could face a life sentence in prison, according to the district attorney's office.