San Jose Police Department raises pride flag in honor of Pride Month

The San Jose Police Department is celebrating Pride Month by raising the pride flag Thursday at police headquarters.

“It’s more than just hoisting a colorful piece of fabric about a building, it’s a symbol of the department’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Chief Tony Mata said. “It also sends a message loud and clear that in our organization, everyone is valued and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and who they love.”

Mata said he’s proud his department has been a leader in encouraging other agencies to wear pride patches and adopt LGBTQ+ policies at their workplaces.

The San Jose Police Department was the first in a major U.S. city to raise the rainbow flag for Pride Month.