San Jose

San Jose Police Department raises pride flag in honor of Pride Month

By Arlene Sison-Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Police Department is celebrating Pride Month by raising the pride flag Thursday at police headquarters.

“It’s more than just hoisting a colorful piece of fabric about a building, it’s a symbol of the department’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Chief Tony Mata said. “It also sends a message loud and clear that in our organization, everyone is valued and respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity and who they love.”

Mata said he’s proud his department has been a leader in encouraging other agencies to wear pride patches and adopt LGBTQ+ policies at their workplaces.

The San Jose Police Department was the first in a major U.S. city to raise the rainbow flag for Pride Month.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us