San Jose Police Shut Down 2 Suspected Residential Brothels

San Jose police this week shut down two suspected brothels in residential neighborhoods, arresting one man wanted for commercial sex trafficking, according to the police department.

SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force served search warrants at residences in the 90 block of Bassett Street, just north of downtown San Jose, and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue in West San Jose, police said.

Two men were identified as operators, and one had an outstanding warrant for an unrelated sex trafficking offense. Four suspected sex workers were identified and "provided with resources," police said.

Detectives, who received multiple tips from residents, believe the brothels were connected. They found numerous pieces of evidence at both places and said more charges could come.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Badal at the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 4437@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 537-1224. Tips can be anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

Tips on suspected commercial sex operations also can be provided directly to the San Jose Police Department HTTF at (408) 537-1999.