San Jose Police Release Photos of Truck Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision

San Jose police on Friday released surveillance photos of a red pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that left two women dead.

Two women were in a marked crosswalk in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court, near Alum Rock Middle School, when they were hit at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue when they hit the women as they were crossing Ocala in a southbound direction.

These are images of the suspect vehicle we are seeking related to yesterday's fatal hit and run.



Call Detective O’Brien at 408-277-4654.



Cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police said the driver was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway.

Both women were transported to local hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead, police said.

The identities of the women will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office following confirmation and notification of next of kin.

"This person is responsible for the death of two people," San Jose police Sgt. Cristian Camarillo said. "Innocent people that were in the crosswalk. Not only does he strike them, he also fled."

San Jose has seen 26 people killed in traffic accidents so far this year -- more than double what the city reported by this time last year.

"I think it's fair to call it a crisis," said Colin Heyne with the San Jose Transportation Department.

Heyne said last year the city tied its record for traffic fatalities, and this year is already on pace to eclipse that.

The city said speed is the No. 1 cause of these accidents.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4654.

Units are currently at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving two pedestrians.



Ocala Av and Oakton Ct.



The vehicle fled the scene and we are awaiting a description.



Both pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced deceased.



TOC 6:26 PM