San Jose Police Respond to Reports of Shooting, Multiple Fights at PayPal Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police said they were responding to reports of a shooting and multiple fights that occurred after a soccer game at PayPal Park Thursday night.

According to San Jose police's Twitter page, there were multiple fights and at least one shooting was reported at the stadium and surrounding lots.

The San Jose Earthquakes were facing Mexico's Cruz Azul at PayPal Park Thursday.

Police are calling it an active scene.

The number of arrests or injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

