Police are at scene of a shooting Wednesday night in East San Jose, where one person suffered a life-threatening injury.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive, police said.

Information about the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Police area asking people to avoid area while the investigation is underway.