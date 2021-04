San Jose police officers responded to a shooting on San Carlos Street Saturday morning, according to officials.

The shooting took place on East San Carlos Street and officers found one victim with life threatening injuries.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting at 88 E. San Carlos St. One victim with life threatening injuries.



No suspect/motive info at this time. More info as it becomes available.



TOC 11:37 AM pic.twitter.com/ArK1L5fpiK — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 24, 2021

No suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.