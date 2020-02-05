San Jose Police Seek Help Identifying, Locating 3 Homicide Suspects

San Jose police are asking for help identifying and locating three suspects in a fatal stabbing in October, police said Tuesday.

A video released by police shows the three suspects, thought to be Hispanic and in their early teens with average builds.

Police said that their officers responded at 9:25 p.m. Oct. 6 to a fight involving multiple people in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose.

Officers arrived and found Jose Corona, 18, of San Jose, suffering from at least one stab wound. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Corona had approached the suspects on foot and an altercation occurred. According to police, one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a knife.

The suspects were last seen running west on Alum Rock Avenue on the overpass to U.S. Highway 101. The street name changes to East Santa Clara Street and the suspects continued on foot onto northbound North 27th Street and through a parking lot of a fast food restaurant, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call either Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

People wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867. A person who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects may be eligible for a reward from Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.