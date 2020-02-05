caught on camera

San Jose Police Seek Help Identifying, Locating 3 Homicide Suspects

Officers found Jose Corona, 18, of San Jose, suffering from at least one stab wound on Oct. 6. He later died at the hospital.

By Bay City News

San Jose Police Department

San Jose police are asking for help identifying and locating three suspects in a fatal stabbing in October, police said Tuesday.

A video released by police shows the three suspects, thought to be Hispanic and in their early teens with average builds.

Police said that their officers responded at 9:25 p.m. Oct. 6 to a fight involving multiple people in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Avenue in San Jose.

Officers arrived and found Jose Corona, 18, of San Jose, suffering from at least one stab wound. He died later at a hospital.

Police said Corona had approached the suspects on foot and an altercation occurred. According to police, one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a knife.

The suspects were last seen running west on Alum Rock Avenue on the overpass to U.S. Highway 101. The street name changes to East Santa Clara Street and the suspects continued on foot onto northbound North 27th Street and through a parking lot of a fast food restaurant, police said.

Local

crime 20 mins ago

Sonoma Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Battery of Teen

disney 2 hours ago

Bay Area School Fined $250 for Showing ‘The Lion King’ at Fundraiser

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call either Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.

People wishing to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867. A person who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects may be eligible for a reward from Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

caught on cameraSan Josecrime
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us