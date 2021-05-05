San Jose Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Man in Assaults on 2 Women

San Jose police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting two women last week in a residential neighborhood, according to a police department release Wednesday.

At about 7:50 p.m. on April 28, two women were injured in separate attacks near Meridian and Fruitdale avenues in San Jose, police said.

The first victim was jogging when a man approached her and engaged her in conversation before he suddenly attacked her without warning, police said. The victim was able to escape, and the man fled on a bicycle.

Minutes later, the man began talking to a second woman in the area before attacking her, police said.

Both victims suffered serious injuries.

The man was last seen on his bicycle traveling southbound on Meridian Avenue from Fruitdale Avenue, police said. He is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a dark complexion; about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and a medium build; and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and an orange vest.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lemus or Detective Bielecki of the SJPD Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408-947-STOP (7867).