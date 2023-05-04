San Jose Police Seize 40 Guns, 10K Rounds of Ammo From Road Rage Suspect

San Jose police in April arrested a road rage suspect and later seized 40 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from his home, the department announced Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 71-year-old Michael Myers of San Jose, was arrested for brandishing a firearm and weapons violations, police said.

On April 13 at about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Quimby Road and Remington Way to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm near the intersection, according to police. Officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Myers, waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.

Myers had fled the area, but officers continued to investigate, police said. With help from field training officers, recruit officers obtained an arrest warrant for Myers and a search warrant for his home.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Patrol officers located Myers on April 28 and took him into custody without incident, police said. Other officers served a search warrant at his home.

The recruit officers obtained and served an emergency gun violence restraining order, police said. Officers found and seized the following weapons: 21 semi-automatic and bolt-action rifles, 16 handguns, three being ghost guns, two shotguns, and one fully-automatic submachine gun.

"The recruit Officers took it upon themselves to locate and arrest a person who had demonstrated he was no longer a responsible firearm owner," San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata said in a statement.

Myers was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said.