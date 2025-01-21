San Jose

San Jose police investigating non-injury officer shooting

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose police Tuesday morning were investigating an officer-involved shooting late Monday that resulted in no injuries and no arrests.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Melbourne Boulevard and McLaughlin Avenue, police said.

Plainclothes officers working an unrelated event were shot at by unknown suspects and returned fire, SJPD said. The suspects then fled, and no injuries were reported.

McLaughlin Avenue remained closed Tuesday morning from Interstate 280 to Appian Lane. Melbourne Boulevard was closed from Macredes Avenue to Mclaughlin, police said.

