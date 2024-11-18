San Jose police shoot and injure suspect armed with knife

San Jose police shot and injured an armed suspect during a domestic disturbance overnight Monday, according to the police department.

The incident started at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a family disturbance involving a weapon at a home in the area of South First Street and Sutter Street, police said.

The suspect threatened responding officers with a knife, prompting one officer to shoot the suspect, police said. The suspect then barricaded inside the home but was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sutter Street was closed from South First to South Almaden during the investigation of the police shooting, and the public was asked to avoid the area, SJPD said.