A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday.

The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m.

"The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order," police said on Twitter.

Police said they took the suspect into custody around 8:10 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional information was immediately available.