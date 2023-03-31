San Jose Police Union Executive Accused of Drug Trafficking Due in Court

The longtime San Jose police union executive charged with drug trafficking while using agency resources was due to make her first court appearance Friday.

Joanne Segovia, 64, the office manager for the San Jose Police Officers Association, will appear before a federal magistrate in San Jose. The federal complaint alleges Segovia had 61 drug shipments mailed to her San Jose home from Hong Kong, Hungary, India and Singapore. She then distributed them by mail to other states.

One portion of the complaint indicates Segovia’s phone number is linked to an Alabama man who died of an overdose in 2022.

Segovia allegedly used the union's UPS account and a union email in some transactions. But union president Sean Pritchard told NBC Bay Area that, as office manager, she had no decision-making power and no access to the union’s finances.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He also indicated the alleged crimes committed by a longtime colleague came as a shock, and officers feel betrayed.

"This is not the person we’ve known, the person who’s worked with fallen officers' families, organized fundraisers for officers’ kids," Pritchard said. "Just not who we’ve known over a decade."

Segovia has been placed on leave and will likely be terminated.

It remained unclear whether or not Segovia was using the drugs she was allegedly trafficking. If she is convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Segovia's court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday.