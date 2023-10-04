San Jose police unveil memorial honoring fallen officers

A memorial was unveiled in San Jose Wednesday, honoring 13 police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Their names were read one by one and their memories echoed as family members and fellow officers held blue candles and laid white roses over a monument that has been in the works for more than eight years.

“He was an amazing man, he had oodles of integrity, and that’s what I remember most about him was his integrity and his honesty,” said Kimberly Wirht, the wife of Officer Robert Wirht.

Kimberly lost her husband in 1988. He was a part of San Jose Police Department’s traffic unit.

He was struck and killed while attempting to conduct a traffic stop near San Felipe and Fowler Road, leaving behind two daughters ages four and two.

“I think it means the world to the families that are here to know their husbands and brothers and sons and so forth, their loved ones were important that they served with a purpose,” said Kimberly.

The memorial lies in a spot chosen by the community -- a place where many would bring flowers, signs and food during tough times for the city and this department.

“We appreciate and recognize the inherent risk your work entails, thank you, on behalf of one million grateful residents, thank you,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

“A reminder of the sacrifices that these fallen officers have made and just a reminder of the dangers and challenges that are out there,” said San Jose Police Department Chief Anthony Mata.