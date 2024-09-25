Group of San Jose residents protest planned new Costco location

Residents in one West San Jose neighborhood are protesting a proposed new Costco location near an upscale shopping center at the Saratoga border.

The planned site for the warehouse retailer is at 5287 Prospect Road, near the Westgate Shopping Center. Existing structures at the site would be demolished to make way for the 165,000-square-foot Costco.

A group of neighbors calling itself Save West Valley says the proposed store is too big for the location, and an increase in traffic in the area presents a risk to the nearby Propect High School community.

The city of Saratoga also wants a say in the project since it would sit on the border.

Costco has agreed to changes in the development plan to include improvements to crosswalks and traffic flow.

San Jose's planning commission is set to vote Wednesday night on the project's environmental impact report, which if approved would be a huge step toward final city approval.