San Jose Lottery Scratchers Player Becomes 2nd to Win Record $20M Jackpot

A lucky woman in San Jose became the second lottery player this year to win the $20 million jackpot prize on a Scratchers ticket, according to the California Lottery.

Mary Orozco was visiting the Hawaiian Islands when she found out she had the multimillion-dollar Set For Life Millionaire Edition ticket with the richest Scratchers award in California Lottery history.

"I usually play the $5 games, but I decided I was just going to splurge and go for the big one," she told lottery officials, adding that she didn’t believe it at first. "I checked it on my phone (using the lottery app) to make sure it was a winner."

Courtesy of California Lottery

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Orozco bought the jackpot ticket at Ron’s Liquors, whose owners will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Orozco said she previously won $1,000 on a Scratchers ticket she bought at Ron's.

Orozco elected to take the $11.6 million (before taxes) lump sum rather than the $800,000 annually for 25 years, the lottery said.

Just last month, another player in Placer County was the first to claim the record $20 million jackpot in the Set For Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers game.