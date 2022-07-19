San Jose

San Jose Wants Residents' Input to Rename Columbus Park

The survey will close on July 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The city of San Jose wants residents' opinion on a topic that has created controversy in the past.

A call for ideas will be put out by San Jose city workers to rename Columbus Park, which is located south of the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The Parks and Recreation Department is running an online survey where people can choose their top three choices from 19 suggestions, most of them in historic nature.

The survey will close on July 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to access it and participate.

To read more about the history of Columbus Park, check out this timeline.

