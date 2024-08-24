San Jose

San Jose residential fire injures crew member

By NBC Bay Area staff

A residential fire in East San Jose left a firefighter injured on Saturday.

According to the San Jose Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in a townhouse around the 2800 block of Cicero Way. A firefighter at the scene suffered burns to the face and ears and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Structures surrounding the area were evacuated as a precaution, per SJFD.

According to officials, there are 14 displaced residents, and two dogs have died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced, and Animal Control has also been contacted to help with the deceased dogs.

